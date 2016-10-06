U of M student's credit card stolen while playing football, used 15 times

An 18-year-old is facing theft charges after police said he stole a credit card from a University of Memphis student while that student was playing football.

According to police, Evan Harley stole a UM ID debit card from a student on September 28 while the student was playing football on the Recreation Center field. The victim told police that he laid his wallet on the ground while playing football and someone stole his card.

Investigators discovered the card has been used 15 times on campus that same day.

According to the police affidavit, it has been used at Centennial Place vending, Shop of Tigers, Nellie Smith vending, Panda Express, and Rec Center vending for a total amount of $83.77.

Investigators saw the suspect on surveillance video at Centennial Vending, Tigers Restaurant, and Panda Express using the victim's card to purchase food.

They put out a BOLO flier out to University personnel with a photo of the individual.

On Tuesday, October 4, officers were notified he had signed into a room in the 3600 block of Central in Centennial Place as Even Harley.

Investigators went to the room and found Harley wearing the same jacket he had been wearing in the surveillance video.

He was arrested and charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card $500 or less and four counts of theft of property. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, October 7.

