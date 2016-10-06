Man in court: 'I'm here; I know y'all been waiting for me'

A man picked up two more criminal charges when police said he became unruly in court.

According to a police affidavit, James Banks, 28, came into a courtroom Wednesday shouting "I'm here. I know y'all been waiting for me."

The officer in the courtroom told him to leave because he was getting loud and irate. Police said Banks stepped outside and continued yelling and creating a disturbance.

According to the police affidavit, Banks "stood in front of the door being loud and belligerent, inciting a loud disturbance directly in front of the courtroom doors."

He was told by the arresting officer to move away from the courtroom door.

Banks "left the door and returned a few minutes later," according to the affidavit. He "stood in front of the door and shouted in front of the door 'When y'all going to get to me?"

The officer asked him to leave the door again, at which time he "came inside the courtroom again stating that 'I want to go next.'"

The officer then attempted to place him in custody to stop the disturbance from continuing.

The police report says when officers attempted to arrest him, he started pushing the officer.

Banks is charged with inciting a riot and disorderly conduct. Police records do not indicate what Banks was in court for originally.

He is currently free on a $250 bond.

