Accused stalker follows victim into police station

A man is facing multiple charges after following a woman that had a restraining order against him into a Memphis police station.

According to the police affidavit, the woman walked into the police precinct on Union Avenue with Dewayne Marshall, 30, following directly behind her.

She informed police she had a restraining order against him and that she was in fear of her life.

"The victim stated the suspect (Marshall) told her if he can't have her no one else can," the affidavit said.

According to police, Marshall started crying and telling officers "I just want to talk to her."

He ran out of the police precinct and drove off.

The woman told investigators Marshall followed her from the 900 block of Park Avenue. She said he rammed his car into her vehicle multiple times on Interstate 40 in an attempt to run her off the road.

Marshall was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated stalking, violation of protection order.

He is in jail on a $65,000 bond and is due in court Friday, October 7.

