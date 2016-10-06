Man tries to buy $30K in cocaine from undercover officer

A man is behind bars after pleading guilty of trying to buy thousands of dollars worth of drugs to an undercover police officer.

According to police, Darnell Parker, 35, arranged to buy a kilogram of powder cocaine from an undercover officer for $30,000. Parker told the officer he would bring $16,000 to the buy and would give the rest of the money to the officer in three days.

The officer agreed and scheduled a time and place to meet Parker for the drug buy.

Parker came to the meeting place for the deal in a 2008 Ford Escape with Ronald Jeffery in the passenger seat.

Police said Parker took a bundle of cash and got out of the vehicle while Jeffrey stayed in the vehicle with the rest of the cash and acted as a lookout for the buy.

Parker got inside the undercover officer's vehicle and handed the cash to the officer. Parker asked to see the cocaine and he was given the kilogram of cocaine.

Officers arrested Parker and Jeffery at that time.

Police said Parker threw a Glock Model 43, 9 mm handgun, later identified to be stolen, over the vehicle. The gun had six live rounds in the magazine and one live round in the chamber.

Detectives recovered $5,440 from the vehicle and another $400 from Parker's left pants pocket and $9,700 from his right pants pocket.

After the arrests, detectives executed a search warrant on his residence and discovered $150 from the bedroom, two digital scales, a box of sandwich bags, $30 in another bedroom, a glass, Pyrex measuring cup with possible cocaine residue in it, and an assortment of documents from the vehicles.

Parker was charged with a convicted felony in possession of a handgun, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, and possession of firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is in jail on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Friday, October 7.

