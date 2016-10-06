Mid-South fire departments recognized for installing smoke alarms

Bolivar Fire Department was one of the departments recognized for the "100 for 100" challenge (SOURCE: Bolivar Fire Department)

Some Mid-South fire departments received state recognition for their efforts in preventing fire casualties by installing fire alarms in residences.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office recognized 16 fire departments who installed over 2,500 smoke alarms collectively in their communities as part of the SFMO's "100 for 100" smoke alarm challenge.

The campaign recognizes the SFMO's 100th anniversary and highlights the partnership the fire marshal's office has with local fire departments.

The fire departments were challenged to install at least 100 free smoke alarms in a single day.

The fire departments recognized were:

Bolivar Fire Department

Dresden Fire Department

Gibson County Fire Department

Humboldt Fire Department

Milan Fire Department

Town of Gibson Fire Department

Town of Rutherford Fire Department

Trenton Fire Department

Hardin County Fire Department

Savannah Fire Department

Henderson County Fire Department

Jackson Fire Department

Madison County Fire Department

Martin Fire Department

Paris Fire Department

Ripley Fire Department

"This is a special recognition for our city and for the very important men and women who risk their lives to protect our citizens," Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "The importance of having a working smoke detector in your home cannot be emphasized enough. It saves lives and our firefighters are committed to saving lives. It may be as simple as installing a fire alarm for some, but for others it is the difference between life and death when that alarm goes off."

The Bolivar Fire Department installed 150 free alarms as part of the challenge.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, alarms installed through the overall initiative are credited with saving 147 lives since the program started in 2012. The program has distributed more than 120,000 free smoke alarms to 470 partnering fire departments across the state.

"Homes across West Tennessee are safer because each of you accepted the challenge," Deputy Commissioner Gary West said. "I'm grateful for the dedication and support from the fire service and legislators as each alarm installed is another chance to help reduce Tennessee's fire death rate."

Click here to request a free smoke alarm.

