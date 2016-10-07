MPD: Dispute over garbage turns violent

Memphis police said a dispute between neighbors over where garbage was placed turned violent.

According to MPD, Torrian Williams, 39, became involved in an argument with his neighbor over where the garbage was placed on the curb in front of the neighbor's house in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

"(victim) stated that during the argument, (Williams) went inside his house and came back out with a gun as the victim was walking back to his residence. (Victim) stated the subject pointed the gun at him while running towards him making threats to 'blow his a** off," the affidavit says.

According to police, no shots were fired and Williams put the gun down. However, he then started physically attacking the victim. The victim said he tried to call police with his cell phone, but Williams took the phone away from him.

The victim then told police he ran inside his mother's house to call police and Williams followed him, forcing the victim's mother out of the way in order to get inside the home. The victim said Williams grabbed the phone from his hand and pulled it out of the wall. He then, according to the victim, left the area in a white Pontiac.

Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary. He is also charged with two counts of robbery.

He is in jail on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court October 10.

