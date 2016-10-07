Senator Massey appears in court for assaulting lawn care worker

The Mississippi senator accused of fighting lawn care workers stood before a judge Thursday in Olive Branch.

However, Senator Chris Massey (R-Nesbit) will be waiting a little longer to see how his court case will turn out.

District Attorney John Champion was asked to determine if the charges should be sent to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Massey was arrested and charged in July after getting into a fight with lawn care workers in a subdivision in Nesbit.

Massey got into a physical altercation with Marcus Lane, an employee of a lawn service owned by Anthony Smith.

The lawn company said they were trying to get to a house they were scheduled to do work on and Massey's truck and his father's truck, along with a crew of five people, were blocking the street.

The lawn care company then said their employee was hit over the head by Senator Massey with a shovel and Massey's father spit on the worker. The worker spit back.

Massey has been senator for District 1 since 2012. He is also chair of the Senate Ethics Committee and vice chair of the Housing Committee.

Massey was charged with aggravated assault and initially given a $10,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for December 15.

