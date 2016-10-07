Hundreds gather to have 'Coffee with a Cop'

Mid-Southerners will get a special opportunity this week to share a cup of Joe with the men and women in blue.

Hundreds of individuals came out to have a cup of coffee with the men and women in blue. It was all in an effort to show support for police during National Community Policing.

The VA medical hosted 'Coffee with a Cop' at the Veterans Canteen dining area on the second floor of the administration building.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings attended the event and had coffee at 26 locations Friday.

He said the day was about more than coffee; it was about coming together as a community.

"I think it matters that we come together as a community and show support and make sure that people understand that any officer in blue, khaki, or green is approachable," Rallings said.

Residents were able to come out to the coffee shops and ask law enforcement officers questions about any topic.

