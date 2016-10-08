Veterans, felons get 2nd chance to work at job fair

Mid-South veterans and felons came together to host a job fair.

A week after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced there are 10,000 open positions in greater Memphis, the event brought in a huge turnout.

New Direction Missionary Baptist Church and One Memphis, One Vision combined to help people find jobs and get on the right track.

"What's happening in this place is that people are receiving hope,” Pastor Matt Anzivino said.

Anzivino said he was overwhelmed with how many people were dressed for success and ready to apply for jobs at the Second Chance Career Expo.

Devante Hill, the founder of One Memphis, One Vision, said he put the event together to give felons and veteran what they need to succeed in Memphis.

"We want to make sure that we are plugging them with the right resources,” Hill said. “For example, these wonderful jobs, this wonderful facility, these wonderful organizations that have come out to offer them the resources that they need to keep them off of the streets."

Hill said he wanted to find a way to combat crime. He wanted to help by offering haircuts so people can look their best when applying for jobs.

"If they have a job, we don't have to worry about them robbing us at a gas station,” Hill said. “If we give people a job and put money in their pockets, hiring a felon; it's to save a community."

Jai Holloway said it was a gift to be in the same room with other veterans who suffer from the same issues of not having a second chance at getting a job.

"It is a little bit hard for us veterans to go get jobs because people feel like we came out of a situation where our personalities might be a little different,” Holloway said.

