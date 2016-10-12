MPD: Woman charged with shooting her cocaine dealer

A woman has been charged after police said she shot her cocaine dealer during a robbery attempt in the 1300 block of Quinn Avenue on October 5.

According to police, Emily Gale was riding in the car with two others on the way to buy some cocaine. During the trip to the dealer's house, Gale and her two accomplices started talking about robbing the dealer instead of buying the cocaine.

However, Gale said she did not pull a gun or shoot the victim. She said it was the two accomplices with her that had the guns and shot the dealer.

When the three individuals got to the home of the dealer, Gale told police the two other co-defendants pulled out handguns and forced the dealer and two others on the floor.

Gale said the two others started demanding money and drugs.

Police said he three individuals got away with $400 from one victim, $100 from another victim, and $1,300 from the dealer. However, they also shot the dealer three times according to police.

The dealer underwent extensive surgery at Regional Medical Center for life threatening injuries as a result of the gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to the affidavit, Gale and the drug dealer have known each other for approximately 10 years.

