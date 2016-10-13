City administrator earns economic development certification

A new project in Bolivar that is aimed at bringing tourists in the area as well as creating an educational environment received state recognition Thursday.

One Mid-South city administrator has taken extra measures to capitalized on economic development opportunities and gain the knowledge necessary to propel the city forward for economic growth.

Bolivar City Administrator Shelia Dellinger was one of nine people to recently receive the Tennessee Certified Economic Developer designation from the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services. The TCED program provides training, continuing education and professional development opportunities to Tennessee’s economic and community development practitioners and community leaders.

TCED is tailored to give participants a broad-based knowledge of economic opportunities and trends, core components, and tools required to compete in today’s global economy, with a focus on economic development in Tennessee. The program offers a series of economic development courses in locations across the state. Courses include the week-long Basic Economic Development Course and six additional courses such as Marketing and Attraction, Business Retention and Expansion, Strategic Planning and Finance.

"Shelia has worked diligently on this for many hours and it's a commitment she has made to the city of Bolivar and its residents so that we have all the resources, knowledge, and ability to continue Bolivar on the path to the bright future we are on," Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "It's important for our city leaders to be committed to the citizens, show a willingness to go above and beyond, and Mrs. Dellinger's commitment and achievement is not only an accomplishment for her, but for this city. Economic growth is vital to the stability and success of any city. Thankfully, we are on the threshold of some major projects coming to fulfillment and our residents should be excited about all the wonderful things that is happening in Bolivar."

In addition to the required course work, participants complete a Capstone Project that includes a paper and presentation which applies knowledge gained throughout the program. Dellinger’s final project’s topic was The Making and Marketing of Hatchie River Park and Nature Center/Museum.

The Hatchie River Project was recently named the Southwest Tennessee Development District Project of the Year. The Hatchie River Park and Nature Center is aimed at taking advantage of the quiet and untapped source of recreation and beauty in Hardeman County contained within the Hatchie River.

The project will be a tourism and recreational destination for the city, residents, and is expected to bring needed tax dollars to the city. It will offer camping, boating, canoeing, fishing, picnicking, boardwalks, and other recreational and educational opportunities.

“All of our certified economic developers made a serious commitment to achieve this designation,” said Kim Denton, director of the TCED program. “They now will be able to apply this in-depth knowledge to benefit their communities and regions.”

