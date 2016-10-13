Get our new storm tracker app, check out the new custom features

The WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracker app is without a doubt the best weather app on the market today and the best thing about it is that it's FREE.

If you don't have this app, take a moment to download it to your smart phone or iPad. This is the most comprehensive weather app available, and it goes where you go. You'll have current weather information for your location, an interactive radar, hour by hour forecast, daily forecast as well as video weather forecasts, and push notifications with videos alerting you to current or impending weather situations.

Voice notifications alert you to severe weather watches or warnings and lightning alerts. You'll even be notified when rain is nearby. You'll also find traffic information, weather photos submitted by other users, and you can even upload your own.

The list of features doesn't stop there; our written weather summaries and weather blogs are also there, providing timely forecast details and interesting stories and facts about weather here in the Mid-South and around the world.

Our Storm Tracker app puts all the weather information that you need right in the palm of your hand. The information and data is uploaded multiple times a day by the WMC Action New 5 Storm Tracking Team, voted the most trusted meteorologists in the Mid-South in the latest Commercial Appeal readers poll.

Get the app today and and compare it to the others. You'll find it to be the best. As mentioned earlier, it goes where you go. Whether you're traveling around the city, across the Mid-South, the state, the country, or abroad. Anywhere in the world, this app has you covered with the weather information 24 hours day, 7 days a week, right up to the minute.

To make sure you are getting the most out of the WMC Action News 5 Storm Tracker app and the information you need wherever you may be, just tap the menu icon then tap "use current location." This will assure that you get notifications and weather information and alerts for your exact location. Download the app and you'll soon discover that it's the only weather app you need.

CLICK HERE to download the app.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.