This weekend: Memphis food & wine festival

A unique and first-class culinary experience is set to hit the Memphis Botanic Garden Saturday, October 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. The Memphis Food & Wine Festival will celebrate so much of what this area has to offer in gourmet food and exceptional wines.

Vintners, certified sommeliers and wine enthusiasts from all over the country will be on hand to offer some of the best and most carefully selected wines to pair with some amazing culinary treats. And to help make the evening even more special, homegrown Memphis music will be taking the stage all evening as well.

Let’s be honest: ask anyone NOT from Memphis about our food scene, and the first thing you know that will come to mind would be barbeque. But in the last few years, our food palette has expanded with gourmet restaurants, celebrity chefs and international cuisine that has taken on it’s own unique style here in the Bluff City. This festival aims to celebrate that and remind us that while our barbeque is second to none, we are extending the very delicious branch out much further.

While you sample, sip and listen, know that the money for this fun festival will be going toward such a good cause. The FedExFamilyHouse will be benefiting from both ticket sales and sponsor support. The FedExFamilyHouse is a home away from home for out-of-town families with children receiving treatment at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. We are lucky here in Memphis to have such a nationally-recognized facility; one of the best children’s hospitals in the country!

The Memphis Food & Wine Festival is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.

Since this event is Saturday, tickets are running out fast! More information are available online at: http://www.memphisfoodwinefestival.org/ and on Ticketmaster.com

Cheers!

Andrew Kozak