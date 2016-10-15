2 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-55

Two people are dead and one person is in extremely critical condition after two crashes that shut down Interstate 55 at the Shelby Drive exit, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the accidents happened within just a few feet from each other around 3 a.m. Saturday. At least one person was ejected from their vehicle.

Investigators said a semi-truck and several cars were involved in the crash. A 2004 Nissan Altima, occupied by three women, stopped in the middle lane on I-55. The car didn’t have any lights on. A semi-truck hit the car in the back, throwing one of the passengers from the vehicle.

"It makes me feel bad, because if they could have put their emergency lights on so someone could have seen them; it probably all could have been avoided,” Clayton Roberts said.

Officers said two of the women were confirmed dead on the scene. The third woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash according to police.

A second accident happened just feet from the first accident.

According to police, a Honda Civic was stopped in the middle lane with its flashers on due to the previous accident. A Chevrolet Camaro slid to avoid the Honda and ended up losing control and hitting an Infinity G37S, which was also stopped because of the previous accident.

Police said the Camaro then hit the Honda and a Ford Expedition. No injuries were reported from this accident.

"It's dangerous out there, especially on the expressway,” Frederick Brownlee said. “Cars driving 70 and 80 miles per hour. It ain’t no way to stop on the expressway, so It's best to just get out your car."

