Man shot, killed at Whitehaven apt. complex

A man was shot and killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on East Holmes Road at 4:47 p.m. after neighbors said they heard gunshots.

Police found a man dead at the scene and said he was shot.

Family and friends identified the victim as Sam Rolack. His father said he never imagined this could happen to his own son.

"I never thought my son would be the next victim for this year,” Wallace Williams said.

Williams is still in shock. He said his son is a good person and he is fed up with the violence in Memphis.

"We got to stop this killing, man,” he said. “It's just bad. Memphis is just getting too bad."

Williams had a message to the person who killed his son.

"Turn yourself in man. They are going to get you sooner or later anyways. You might as well turn yourself in and go ahead and start doing your time.”

Police said they have no witnesses so far and are diligently searching for clues. They do not have any information on a possible suspect.

