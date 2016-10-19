Man arrested for rape of a 9-year-old

A man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old.

According to the police affidavit, Stephen Montgomery, 54, sexually assaulted the child, who disclosed the details of the assaults during a forensic interview.

Police said the child told investigators that Montgomery raped him through anal and oral sex.

"Defendant admitted he was naked inside of his bedroom when the victim asked him if he wanted to 'play with it,'" reads the affidavit. "Defendant explained that 'play with it' refers to masturbation."

According to police, Montgomery admitted to investigators that he "fondled the victim's" private parts to show him how to masturbate. He also admitted to investigators that he "turned the victim over onto his stomach" and rubbed the victim's private areas.

Montgomery is charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, October 20.

