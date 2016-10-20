14-year-old Memphis chef named one of '30 Most Influential Teens'

A pinch of salt, a sprinkle of pepper and a hearty mix of personality, drive, and entrepreneurship. Fourteen-year-old Logan Guleff continues to impress everyone around him with his name and persona; he's fast becoming a national and international brand.

The Memphis-native, Guleff, was named one of Time Magazine’s 30 most influential teens.

Coming off of Masterchef Jr. (he was the 2014 winner) with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Logan’s life has been in a whirlwind: sponsorships, TV spots, a BIG social media following and now an upcoming cookbook. Logan has appeared on The Today Show and has been featured in the FutureChefs cookbook. In addition to Masterchef, he was also the champion of the Healthy Lunch Challenge (2012), which was hosted by First Lady Michelle Obama. He is an avid food blogger and YouTuber, and was nominated for a Shorty Award. Logan was also a spokesperson for the “Get Kids Cooking” campaign sponsored by Uncle Ben’s Canada.

Guleff is also the youngest certified judge for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Guleff recently spoke with WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Andrew Kozak about his advice to other teens.

“Just don’t stop, keep going,” Guleff said. “It may get a little tough and there may be some parts that you don’t know you want to do. Just keep going and you’ll have a lot of fun with it.”

In his interview with Andrew Kozak, Guleff brought a hearty, healthy, and easy grab-n-go breakfast featuring Johnsonville turkey sausage. (Kozak tried one--OK, maybe two--and said they were delicious!)

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.