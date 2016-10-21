Frost Advisory for parts of the Mid-South

After days near 90 earlier this week, we're going to experience the coldest night of the season so far, with many areas in the 30s by Saturday morning. A frost advisory has been issued from 2am to 9am for areas East of Memphis (see map) due to lows in the mid and upper 30s.

That's quite a turn-around from where we were, isn't it? A powerful cold front moved through the Mid-South yesterday bringing with it small chances of rain and much cooler air. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow us to see the mercury dip down tonight.

For Memphis: Lows will be in the middle 40s. While not frosty, it will be cold. If you're headed out for Zoo Boo, or for evening football games, dress appropriately. We're talking sweaters, jackets and seat warmers!



For suburbs: Lows tonight in the middle to upper 30s to near 40.

The weekend outlook looks great during the day; 70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sun. If you live in the areas under the frost advisory, make sure to cover the plants and bring those pets in.

Details on the remainder of the weekend and a preview of your work-week forecast coming up tonight at 10pm on WMC Action News 5!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

