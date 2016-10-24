Justin Timberlake flies from LA to Memphis to vote

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said it has not received any complaints surrounding Justin Timberlake's voting booth selfie.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said it has not received any complaints surrounding Justin Timberlake's voting booth selfie.

Election day is upon us: Tuesday, November 8. Early voting is over and the campaigns are on their final pushes.

Justin Timberlake pictured with Mindy Ueleke Fischer after voting at New Bethel Baptist Church (SOURCE: Facebook)

Even celebrities have to cast their vote for the next president of the United States.

Justin Timberlake arrived during early voting at New Bethel Baptist Church on Monday to let his voice be heard for who he wants to be the next leader of the free world.

Timberlake posted a photo of himself voting to Instagram with a challenge for others to join him.

"Hey! You! Yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote!!! No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and vote!" Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

As for who Timberlake cast that vote for? It's no secret Timberlake has been a supporter of the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

He even co-hosted a fundraiser for Clinton with Jessica Biel that brought in more than $3 million dollars for the campaign, according to a report by the USA Today.

Timberlake has cast his vote, now its your turn.

