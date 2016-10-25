Ken Bone - internet's debate hero - coming to Millington

Ken Bone asking his question during the second presidential debate (SOURCE: CNN)

The man who was hailed as being the hero of the second presidential debate is on his way to Millington.

Ken Bone will be the special guest for Rock 103's pancake anti-social on November 4.

Bone made waves on social media after he addressed Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the second presidential debate and asked "What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?"

The man in the red sweater and black rimmed glasses became the talk of households overnight. He's even got his own Halloween costume making rounds on the internet, with many saying that is who they will be dressing up as on Halloween night.

Rock 103 tweeted about Bone coming to Millington.

THE @kenbone18 is our special guest for @ROCK103's Pancake Anti-Social on 11/4 at The Haystack in Millington! Make your plans to be with us! pic.twitter.com/oc58GP0UJX — Ditch N' Jake (@DitchNJake) October 25, 2016

