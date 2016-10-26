Celebrate and create art free at the Brooks Museum

The contrast between the urban core of New York City and rural Tennessee is so striking, artist Red Grooms made it a focal point of his career. You can celebrate his work and create your own work of art at a free community day on Saturday, November 5 at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Overton Park.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the whole family to learn about the creativity and artistry of this expressionist through performances and hands-on art-making activities. The exhibition includes nearly 50 examples of Grooms’s signature three-dimensional paintings, sculptures, installations, prints, and films, spanning 1961 to 2015. Kids and adults alike will be able to make their own sketch books (what better place to start your art careers off by doing it in picturesque Mid-town Memphis!) while a DJ spins—and enjoy trucks, including Reverb Coffee.

And we can’t forgot the hot dog truck—a staple when we reflect on Red’s NYC experience.

For more information, watch the interview with Amy Foote, Associate Director of Education.

For more information, be sure to visit the Brooks’ website at brooksmuseum.org.

Andrew Kozak

