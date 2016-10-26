MPD: Couple steals $600 from Macy's, threatens employees with gun

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man and woman caught on camera stealing from Macy's in the 4500 block of Poplar Avenue.

Employees told police the two stole over $600 worth of merchandise from the store.

The employees attempted to stop the two in the parking lot when they told police they were threatened.

According to police, the employees said when they attempted to stop the couple, the man pulled up his shirt, exposed a handgun, and threatened the employees.

Police said the female suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, multicolored Spandex pants, and a lace front wig.

The male suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

