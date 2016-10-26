Bartlett PD release photos of wanted individuals

The Bartlett Police Department posted photos of eight individuals on the department's Facebook page that are wanted for various offenses.

The offenses range from failure to appear, theft, violation of probation, and vandalism.

Ryan Williams is charged with violation of probation.

Jame Stevens is charged with felony vandalism.

Torrance Jones is charged with theft.

Amanda Johnston is charged with theft.

Tramal Baker is charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Bray is charged with failure to appear.

Bobbie Bossie is charged with failure to appear.

Kiara Harris is charged with failure to appear.

