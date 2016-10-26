Mid-South guide to Halloween fun and festivities

The Mid-South will soon be crawling with all kinds of ghouls, goblins, and ghosts. It's that time of the year where free candy and frights reign supreme.

If you're looking for a spooky and frightfully good time at haunted houses or ghost tours, it's right here in your backyard. But, for those just looking to find areas for sweet treats for our smallest of spooks, we have that too.

Here is a list of the events happening in the Mid-South that you may want to take advantage of:

Memphis:

Zoo Boo

Memphis Zoo

October 27-31

Who doesn't love animals and Halloween together? The Memphis Zoo is once again back with its annual Zoo Boo. Adults and children alike will enjoy the chance for hayrides, a maze, crafts, and the chance to get some sweets for their bag while listening to the night sounds of the zoo animals. Activities include Dracula's Disco, not-so-haunted tour of Primate Canyon, kiddie rides, magic shows, camel rides, fortune tellers, and more.

Advance tickets for zoo members: $10, $13 for non-members

Tickets the day of the event are :$12 for members, $15 for non-members

Zoo Boo is a separate event from regular zoo admission during the day.

Zoo Boo begins at 5:30 p.m., immediately following the zoo closing at 5 p.m.

Stephen King Masquerade Ball

The Hi-Tone

October 27

9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

The Hi-Tone will be transformed into a live Stephen King movie for Halloween and fright hunters. With multiple rooms and different themes, it is sure to provide something for every spook hunter.

If you have the perfect costume, but need some help with the makeup, you're in luck. Makeup artists will be available from 9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. for you to hire them for that perfect Halloween look.

In Room 1408 filmmaker Keith Frass & DJS will set the mood with songs heard only in Stephen King films, TV shows, and stories while video screens are sure to remind you of those frightening scenes. Multiple projections will wrap around the dance floor. But, it's not for the faint of heart or for young children. Organizers warn it will be gory and scary.

Room 237 offers the return of DJ Plastic Citizen with 80s/gothic/industrial and other Halloween treats. This is all combined with audio transmissions of horror.

Admission is $10 if you do not have a costume.

Admission is $7 if you wear a costume

But, for those who want to get creative and fun with their costumes and dress up like any Stephen King character, admission will only be $5.

Wolfchase Galleria Trick-or-Treat

Wolfchase Galleria

Wolfchase Galleria will be open Halloween night from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. for trick-or-treaters.



Mid-South Corn Maze

The Mid-South Corn Maze is getting in on the Grit-N-Grind of the Grizz this year. In the form of one of Memphis' favorite Grizzlies, Mike Conley, the corn maze offers guaranteed fun and a challenge for those wishing to enter.

The Corn Maze is open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Hours of operation on Saturday are 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Hours of operation on Sunday are 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission to the corn maze is $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Children 5 years old and younger get in free with an adult purchase.

For those wanting to dare the haunted maze, admission to the haunted maze is $12 for general admission and $5 for haunted hayride.

The last chance to get in on the haunted maze is October 28-31.

Wicked Ways Haunted House

160 Cumberland Street

It's BACK! The Mid-South's largest and most frightening indoor haunted house is back and bringing terror to everyone who dares to enter. From increased gore to skin crawling insects, it is sure to have you shaking. But, the question is can you handle it and make it all the way through. Not everyone can.

It's located by the Wiseacre Brewery within the new arts district.

It is recommended that children under the age of 10 not be taken through the house.

Even better! This year's proceeds are going to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, not only do you get frightened and creeped out for your Halloween weekend, you also get to help give back to those that are saving lives.

Spooky Nights at Shelby Farms

September 31-October 29

7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night. It last 'until the treats are gone'.

If you're looking for a family fun event that has something for everyone, try Shelby Farms. For the kiddos, they can enjoy pumpkin painting, crafts, and even a headless horseman hayride.

For those looking for a bit more, they have the haunted trail, zombie paintball hayrides, and their newest addition - Phantom Zorbes.

Eastside Baptist Church Fall Festival

3232 Covington Pike

Saturday October 29th 2-5 p.m.

Everything is Free

Immanuel Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat

6325 Raleigh Lagrange Road

Saturday October 29th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and everything is free.

Bartlett

Bartlett Recreation Center

October 28

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The 2nd annual Halloween Family Fun Fest is happening Friday night. The night will be full of games, candy, music, and fun. Those attending are encouraged to dress up in your best costumes - yes that means you too mom and dad! There will be lots of trick-or-treating for the children and you can even sign up to compete in the costume contest or the pumpkin carving contest.

Prizes will be awarded for "Best Costume" in categories for: Best Family Theme, Best Individual Costume (ages 4 and under, 5-8, 9-12)

Fee is $3 for Bartlett Recreation Center members, $5 per child for non-members.

Bartlett Woods Church of Christ

Fall Festival

October 29

4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat to follow at 6:00

All are welcome and it is free!

Bartlett United Methodist Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat

Sunday, October 30

4-5 p.m. for pumpkin painting. 5-7 p.m. for carnival and trunk-or-treat.

The night will be full of fun, including pumpkin painting (bring your own pumpkin- we supply art supplies).

Free games and costume contest. Trunk or treat starts at 6:40 p.m.

St. Elisabeth's Episcopal Church Trunk or Treat

Saturday 10/29 6-8 p.m.

6033 Old Brownsville Rd

Free and fun for the whole family

Collierville

Scare on the Square

October 28

The annual Scare on the Square in Collierville will provide opportunities for those little ghosts to snag some great treats from local merchants during trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treating will be with the Merchants on the Square from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. and crafts in the park will be held from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Don't forget the Junior Auxiliary will also be holding their annual coat drive during this time.

Cordova

Advent's Fallapalooza

879 N Germantown Parkway

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Everything Is free. Games for all ages, live music, petting zoo, hay rides, hot dogs, moon bounce, face painting, lots of candy, lots of fun! Friendly costumes welcome!

Heartsong Church

Saturday, October 29

2-5 p.m.

800 N. Houston Levee Road

There will be indoor games for kids and an outdoor trail for trick-or-treaters.

Germantown

Festival of Fun and Fright

October 28

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

For those looking to enjoy Halloween without the gore and fear, Germantown is hosting its Festival of Fun and Fright. The Fairy Tale Trail, presented by the Germantown Community Theater's All Children's Theater, is sure to please all the little ones with moon bounces, carnival games, and concessions.

But, that doesn't mean there is no fear and fright in Germantown. For those looking to enjoy a little bit of spooky, they can walk the Trail of Terror.

Hardeman County:

APTA's 'History, Legends, Ghosts, and More Tour'

Bolivar, Tennessee

October 28-29

It's a fun and 'lively' experience that brings you up close to the paranormal. The Hardeman County APTA has joined forces with EPIC Haunted Tours to conduct the fall home tours.

The event started the first weekend in October and if you have missed out, you have one more chance to get your tickets for October 28, 29.

The first guided tours will begin at 6 p.m. and go through 8:15 p.m. The second tours go from 8:15 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

Each Friday evening a live paranormal investigation with the EPIC Haunted Tours team will be conducted at the 'old Hardeman County Jail.' It's the same jail our digital team spent the night in with the EPIC team conducting our own paranormal investigation with the team.

Saturday night tours include the chance to join EPIC Haunted Tours team as they investigate in and around The Pillars.

Tickets are $25 per person or $35 for a weekend pass.

First Baptist Church Bolivar

Hallelujah Festival

October 31

6 - 8 p.m.

Bouncy houses, lots of candy and food. No scary costumes and NO clown costumes.

Falcon Ridge Farm Fall Festival

Toone, Tennessee

Looking for some family fun? Try the hayride, petting zoo, pony rides, corn maze, pumpkin patch, and cornbox at the Falcon Ridge Farm Fall Festival.

The six acre corn maze is honoring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this year.

The Fall Festival is held through October 30.

Monday-Thursday hours are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday hours are 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Mary Catholic Church Fall Festival

223 Mecklinburg Road

Saturday, October 29

6:30 p.m. - run out of food and candy

Hamburgers, hotdogs, chili, soup, and lots of homemade goodies. In addition, there will be lots of candy for the children. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and come prepared to have fun.

Millington

Shadowlands Festival of Fear

6880 Singleton Parkway

For 10 years in a row it has been a part of the Mid-South fear and fright for Halloween.

But, be warned! If you are looking to avoid clowns this year, this is not the place to be. Monsters are lost in the acres behind Jones' Orchard and they're creatures so terrifying, they have resorted to clown masks to hide their face. It's longer than previous years and it's sure to be crazier and wilder.

You can experience Shadowlands for just $13.

You can also hop on Hangman's Hollow Haunted Hayride for $10.

