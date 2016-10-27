Man tells police he rented stolen car from gas station

A 21-year-old stole a vehicle from a rental car place and then told police he actually rented the vehicle, according to Memphis Police Department.

According to police records, Kevon Shorter was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 on Wednesday when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Barberry Street. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the car Shorter was driving had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Airport Hertz Rental Car.

Shorter told police he and his girlfriend had rented the vehicle from a man named "Rod" at a gas station on Getwell Road.

Shorter was charged with theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.

He is in jail on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.