Help Roots Memphis Farm Academy at Good Food Revival 2016

Celebrate our regions’ deep connection between food and music at the Good Food Revival on Saturday, November 5 at the Delta Blues Winery in Lakeland, TN.

An exquisite farm-to-table menu will accompany creative cocktails prepared by Vincent Hale of Bari Ristorante in Overton Square, and fine wines by Delta Blues. There will also be entertainment by Leo Bud Welch, Reverend John Wilkins, and Little Joe Ayers.

This celebration of the best fresh and local food along with gospel blues will benefit Roots Memphis Farm Academy, a sustainable farming incubator and training program.

Roots Memphis Farm Academy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, sustainable farming incubator, which works to train and launch the Memphis region's next generation of ethical, sustainable farmers. This program offers land-based training and classroom-based coursework for aspiring, small farm entrepreneurs. Roots Memphis also runs its own farm and a CSA, delivering only the most-ethical and cleanest produce and farm products that can be procured from genuine local, sustainable farmers. Learn more about how to be involved, including volunteer and other service opportunities, at rootsmemphis.com

Tickets are $100 each. For information on this event, please contact: contact@harperandgreyevents.com

