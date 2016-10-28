6-year-old defends autistic brother after he was called 'weird'

Sometimes it takes a child to bring awareness to the most basic of issues.

After having a classmate call her brother "weird" for having autism, the 6-year-old girl decided to defend her brother in a positive way. She stepped up to encourage everyone to recognize the value of each individual.

Lex Camilleri wrote a letter to the student council asking for teachers to educate everyone about disabilities and why people are different.

"On Monday I felt very sad because a girl in my class said that my brother was weird," Lex wrote in the letter. "My brother has autism and is not weird. I would like it if we could learn about all disabilities in school so that everybody understands that some people are different, but we should all be treated the same."

Lex's mother, Sophie Camilleri, posted the letter on her Facebook page and talked about how proud her and her husband were of Lex.

"Last week a child at Lex's school came up to her and said 'your brother is weird.' Lex told the child that her brother has Autism, but the child didn't know what this was," Sophie wrote. "This left Lex really upset, but from this she said she wanted to make a change, she wanted to talk about 'Disability Awareness in Schools' in her next School Council Meeting, so she wrote a letter (with a little help from me with the spellings) which she handed in last Thursday."

Sophie went on to say in her Facebook post that she is asking for everyone to share the post in order to help Lex raise awareness for disabilities.

"I'm so very proud that Lex has this view and wants to change the way other children view others with disabilities," Sophie wrote. "She is only 6-years old and is already part of the school council, wanting to make this change."

The Facebook post was put up on October 10 and has since gained more than 30,000 shares. Lex's wish to raise awareness is coming true. It just took a child to put it in simple terms and ask for others to recognize everyone has value. It even gained the attention of NBC's Today Show.

