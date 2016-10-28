MPD: Man pepper sprayed, robbed by two women at ATM

Keaosha Carrick (left) and Shakeya Tanner (right) are charged with robbing a New York man and pepper spraying him (SOURCE: SCSO)

A New York man was pepper sprayed and robbed by two women in Memphis after he left the ATM, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was leaving an ATM machine at Beale Street and Third Street when two women sprayed him with chemical agents and robbed him.

Witnesses identified the women as Keaosha Carrick, 25, and Shakeya Tanner, 22.

The victim's credit cards, NY state driver's license, work identification, and New York area business cards were found in Carrick's purse. Officers also discovered a chemical agent in Carrick's purse.

Carrick and Tanner were both arrested and charged with robbery.

Carrick is in jail on a $20,000 bond and tanner has a $10,000 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court October 31.

