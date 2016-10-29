Three robbed, one killed near Sheffield Elementary

A man was found dead in the 3300 block of Woodhollow Drive, near Sheffield Elementary School, overnight Saturday.

Police said they were called to the scene of a robbery, and when they arrived, they found a man lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the victim was shot during a robbery. He and two others were shot. The other two victims were not injured.

Friends identified the man killed as a man named Grayson.

"I can't believe it, you know,” Ricardo Munoz said. “I was friends with him. He was nice. He was a real good person."

The two suspects left the scene after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

“I feel bad because he got killed over $5,” Munoz said. “People are getting killed for nonsense."

