Local flavor makes the perfect blend at Delta Blues Winery

Sure, being able to now buy a bottle of wine in the grocery store is convenient, but there’s nothing like shopping local.

Delta Blues in Lakeland, Tennessee is a true grape-to-bottle local Winery that prides itself on local flavors (12 of them to be exact!) and a commitment to Memphis and the surrounding area.

Owners Jim and Sheila Wilson opened Delta Blues Winery in Lakeland in 2015. The pristine facility serves as a wine-making center, bottling facility, tasting room, and event center. Fresh off of the summer concert series they host at the winery, they came into the studio to talk about their products and the story behind their products. Here’s an interesting fact: since they grow the grapes, they are considered farmers. Makes sense right?

What’s an added bonus to being labeled a farmer? They can sell wine on Sundays.

Delta Blues offers wine tastings and direct purchases of their wine on site, along with samples of local Tennessee cheeses. None of the varieties are sold in stores, but several local restaurants have recently added Delta Blues to their wine lists.

If you’d like to help raise money for a good cause, eat great food, and try some of their wine, check out The Good Food Revival at Delta Blues Winery this coming Saturday: Good Food Revival 2016

Delta Blues Winery is open Wednesday through Sunday and is located at 6585 Stewart Rd. in Lakeland. For more information, visit them at: Delta Blues Winery and like them on Facebook!

Cheers!

Andrew Kozak

