FedEx pilots escaped crashed plane through cockpit window

A FedEx plane from Memphis, Tennessee, caught fire and crashed off a runway in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

National Transportation Safety Board said a preliminary report should be released in 30 days, but additional information is coming out about the FedEx plane that exploded on a Florida runway on Friday.

Officials said the primary landing gear on the left side of the plane failed after landing causing the plane to veer to the left, clipping the runway with the wing and engine.

The two crew members on board evacuated through the cockpit window and were not injured.

The FedEx 910 aircraft was carrying 46,000 pounds of mail when the fire happened. It temporarily closed the airport's runway.

Rescue crews sprayed foam on the plane to put out the fire. Images and video captured by witnesses drew attention to the crash after being posted on social media.

