MPD: Man robbed at gunpoint while getting work materials from van

Memphis Police Department is looking for these two men (SOURCE: MPD)

The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they believe is responsible for the armed robbery of another man on September 29.

Police said the victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by a man as he was trying to get work materials from the back of his work van.

Investigators said the man demanded money from the victim. He got away with the victim's wallet and two cellphones.

Police said the suspect was later captured on video surveillance using the victim's debit card at several local businesses.

In the video surveillance, the suspect using the debit card is with another man.

If you know the identities of the men you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

