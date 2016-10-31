Staff members disciplined following grade discrepancies at Trezevant

The defending Tennessee AA State Champions have forfeited its current football season following an academic audit of the football team.

Students at Trezevant High School are upset about the punishment given to their football team after grade violations were discovered.

The defending Tennessee AA State Champions' football season is back on after no violations were discovered for the team.

Two Trezevant High School staff members have been disciplined as a result of the investigation into self-reported grade discrepancies at the school. The school said it discovered the grade discrepancies during an internal audit by Principal Ronnie Mackin and his staff.

Shelby County School District said actions have been taken to prevent these issues from happening in the future.

SCS said it maintains confidence in accessing student records on the school level. However, they said the situation with Trezevant is a reason for tighter controls over the records.

The district will be providing additional guidance with all schools to ensure procedures are followed properly as it relates to academic records of students.

"This situation is very unfortunate, especially for the students impacted; however, school staff will continue working with families to ensure students have the proper supports in place to remain on track for graduation," SCS said in a statement. "Ultimately, the district wants to assure the Trezevant High School community that it will continue to support Principal Mackin, his team, the students and the parents to ensure that they receive the necessary support to have a successful school year."

After the violations were self-reported at the beginning of October, TSSAA launched an investigation into the violations as it related to the football team. TSSAA said there were no violations discovered at the conclusion of their investigation and the football team was able to resume its season following a brief forfeiture of games as a result of the issues.

