Memphis Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat to keep kids safe

The Memphis Police Department went the extra mile to provide a safe environment for children looking to snag some sweet treats on Halloween.

Decked out as spooks, monsters, princesses, and even a police officer, children were able to meet some of the MPD officers and get treats from a police cruiser trunk at the Mt. Moriah Station.

The parents were grateful for a safe environment for their children to trick-or-treat, and the kids were thankful for the treats.

