Santa Claus goes live with Christmas countdown

With just weeks away from Thanksgiving, the countdown to Christmas has started. But, in addition to his sleigh and reindeer, Santa has a new helper...Facebook Live.

Santa Claus took to Facebook Live for a countdown to Christmas. He received more than 125,000 shares, 83,000 reactions, and the countdown was watched by more than 28,000 people at one time. It looks like the man in the red suit is not alone when it comes to wanting Christmas to get here.

Regardless of whether you feel Christmas festivities should wait until after Thanksgiving, Santa is leading the charge to gear up for the magic and sparkle of Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.