Man sentenced to prison for stealing money intended to feed children

A man has been sentenced to just under two years for stealing more than $180,000 that was supposed to help feed hungry children.

Reuben Nims, 52, of Little Rock, was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison. He will have three years of supervised release following his 21 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $182,728.65.

Nims pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud on March 8, 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nims is the second person charged in this scheme.

Kattie Jordan was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on March 15, 2016. Nine other individuals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud USDA feeding programs. These individuals are waiting for sentencing. Three others are scheduled to go to trial on March 27, 2017.

Nims was a sponsor for a feeding program through the USDA feeding programs in Arkansas. His organization was called 'Blessed Thru Success.' He had one approved feeding site for the program on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock. That is where he claimed as many as 300 children were fed each day with the funds from the program. However, no children were ever fed.

Nims was recruited by Anthony Waits. Waits' wife, Gladys Waits, was an employee at the Department of Human Services and approved Nims' application for the program. Nims paid Anthony Waits approximately half of the $182.728.65 that he received in the scheme.

Anthony Waits is scheduled to go to trial March 27, 2017. His wife Gladys pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiring to defraud USDA and is awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.