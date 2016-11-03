'Movember' challenge raises awareness for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, and the rates are on the rise. By 2030 there will be 1.7 million men living with prostate cancer, but it's extremely treatable if detected early.

Dr. Matt Rosenberg, medical director of the Mid-Michigan Health Centers, joined me to talk about the preventative measures men can take and how to best detect cancer early.

The risks of prostate cancer extend to anyone that has a prostate. That means all men, regardless of race, color, or background are at risk.

First and foremost, early detection is the key. Getting your PSA levels checked is the first step to seeing what your risks are for developing cancer. What are PSA levels? It’s a test that measures the blood level of PSA, a protein that is produced by the prostate gland. The higher a man's PSA level, the more likely it is that he has prostate cancer.

Asking your doctor the right questions during your exam is important. Going over family history, past health problems, and daily routines is key to determining what your risk factors may be.

Finally, while prevention doesn’t mean you won’t ever develop prostate cancer, it can help keep you in the best shape possible. Eating a healthy diet, high in fruits and vegetables and low in red meats, can certainly help to keep your blood levels and heart healthy. It’s a great start to help prevent the development of cancer in men as well.

So what’s the Movember movement? Growing a mustache has been a symbol of awareness and support in the fight against prostate cancer.

Beginning in 2003, with just 30 mustaches, the Movember Movement has brought attention to men’s health and raised funds for much needed research. There have been major breakthroughs in the care and treatment of prostate cancer, but there is still more work to be done to keep our fathers, brothers, husbands, and sons healthy.

For more information on the Movember foundation, go to: https://us.movember.com

For more information on prostate cancer, awareness and prevention, go to: http://4kscore.com/

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.