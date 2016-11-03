Dolly Parton's 'Christmas of Many Colors' coming to NBC

Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton is hitting the big screen again on NBC for a Christmas special.

"Christmas of Many Colors" will air Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.

The movie portrays the Parton family enduring a devastating event that will challenge their will. However, it is a Christmas miracle that draws the family together and deepens their faith and love.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.