The Chubby Vegetarian brings a Memphis twist to the table

Slow-cooked pork shoulder. Gus’s famous fried chicken. Dry-rubbed ribs. Vegan chipotle sweet potato burger. “One of these things is not like the other…”

The classic Sesame Street song may be correct, but one Memphis couple is helping to put the city on the map for vegetarian cuisine.

Justin Fox Burks and his wife Amy Lawrence created THE CHUBBY VEGETARIAN blog eight years ago. Since then, their inspired recipes and posts have taken the vegan and vegetarian world by storm that has culminated in two books, numerous guest appearances and even spots in national papers like the Washington post.

Like so many things Memphis, Justin and Amy a truly authentic. Justin is a professional photographer and every photo was personally taken by him. You will see these beautiful portraits of their food in their second book appropriately named, “The Chubby Vegetarian”. From starters to soups, to main courses and desserts, every dish is meticulously crafted along with a story behind it.

So how does one get by on this healthy lifestyle in a city that loves its smoked and sauced meats? Maybe it was a little rebellion, Justin says. That- mixed with a little exhaustion over barbeque. (Hey, it happens) A blog was created in ’08 and with a surprising number of vegetarian options available in Memphis, they had at it. It wasn’t until a few years later that Justin and Amy really started to tweak their recipes to fresher, healthier ingredients. Now with “The Chubby Vegetarian”, healthy and delicious recipes starring vegetables are inspired for the modern table.

The Chubby Vegetarian is available in local book stores and online at: The Chubby Vegetarian - Amazon

Want to meet the authors and photographers? A launch party is scheduled this Sunday, November 6th from 5:00-7:30pm at The Second Line restaurant in Midtown.

With the holidays just around the corner, The Chubby Vegetarian would make a perfect guide to inserting a little green (and yellow, red, purple and orange!) into your family meal.

Here’s to healthy eating!



Andrew Kozak

