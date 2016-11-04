Unpaid bill results in 8 felonies for Collierville man

A Collierville man convicted of a felony in 2006 is facing more time in federal prison after an unpaid attorney bill caused him to be arrested for additional felonies, according to U.S. attorney Edward Stanton III.

Robert Bates, 38, was convicted in federal court for unlawfully possessing eight firearms. The three pistols, four rifles, and a shotgun were discovered when a collections attorney and a collections agent paid a home visit to Bates for not paying his attorney bill.

After Bates did not pay his attorney fees, he was sued in civil court by the attorney. A judge issued a court order for Bates to pay the fees.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office personnel, a collections attorney, and a collections agent paid a visit to Bates' home to execute the court judgment for unpaid fees. While they were at his home, they discovered the eight weapons in the master bedroom. Since Bates was already a convicted felon, he is unable to possess any firearms.

A federal jury convicted Bates on Wednesday of eight counts of felony possession of a firearm.

He has not been sentenced yet, but each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23, 2017.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.