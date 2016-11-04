First black NHL player to drop puck at RiverKings game

He broke the color barrier in the National Hockey League by becoming a member of the Boston Bruins, now, he's making his way to the Mid-South.

Willie O'Ree was the first black player in the NHL.

O'Ree will be dropping the ceremonial puck at the Mississippi RiverKings game Saturday, November 12. He will also be signing autographs during the first intermission.

Saturday is the RiverKings' annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans can bring a new stuff animal to Landers Center to throw on the ice after the Riverkings sink their first goal. The stuffed animals will then be gathered and donated to Mid-South Toys for Tots.

O'Ree is promoting the release of Soul On Ice: Past, President, & Future. It's a documentary that traces the history of black players in the NHL.

The RiverKings will be taking on the Fayetteville FireAnts on November 12. The RiverKings are 3-1 for the season, tying Fayetteville's 3-1 record. However, the FireAnts claim a spot higher than the RiverKings in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings, sitting in third place while the RiverKings are in fourth.

To get your tickets to the game, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.