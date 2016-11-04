Memphis Zoo to kick off annual Zoo Lights

It one of the many anticipated events of the year during the Christmas season. Even the animals need to celebrate the holidays. The Memphis Zoo is lighting it up again.

'Tis the season to celebrate with your favorite tigers, lions, stingrays, and monkeys.

The annual tradition has even won national recognition. It was named one of the Top 10 best holiday zoo lights displays by USA Today.

With these warm temperatures, it doesn't look like we will have a winter wonderland any time soon. But, that will not stop Memphis Zoo from providing a little snow this year during the SunTrust Zoo Lights.

The 90-foot LED Ferris wheel makes its return, along with live reindeer and Santa in his workshop.

Not to mention the thousands of LED holiday lights throughout the zoo.

The event is separate from regular zoo admission. The zoo closes at 5 p.m. and Zoo Lights will open at 5:30 p.m.

Zoo Lights will be up from November 18- December 30. You can click here to view the Zoo Lights schedule.

Zoo Lights runs from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets to Zoo Lights are $7 for zoo members and $9 for non-members. There are additional fees for the ice skating and to ride the Ferris Wheel.

You can click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.