Memphis Botanic Garden hosts art show

The Memphis Botanic Garden is offering a special treat for two weeks.

The Thom Kostura Art Show will begin November 4 and run through November 17 at the Garden.

The art show is free to the public.

Public viewing will be in the Visitors Center Gallery during regular Garden hours.

The Memphis Botanic Garden is located at 750 Cherry Road.

To learn more about Memphis Botanic Garden, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.