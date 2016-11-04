Former St. Jude patient accepted into pharmacy school

At 7 years old, one little girl was in for the fight of her life when she headed to Memphis. Now, she has Memphis to thank for giving her life and is on her way to pharmacy school.

Gabriela Salinas was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 7. However, her parents were not sure how they would come up with the $250,000 for treatment.

Salinas caught the attention of the New York Daily News, who wrote about her in one of their editions. That story was seen by Marlo Thomas, daughter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital founder Danny Thomas.

Thomas stepped in and personally arranged for Salinas to be treated at St. Jude.

Now, Salinas is older and is on her way to the University of Kentucky's Pharmacy PhD program.

She's just one of the many living testaments of the life saving, amazing work happening in Memphis at St. Jude.

