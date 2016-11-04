Memphis Tigers men's soccer season ends with loss

The University of Memphis men's soccer team finished the season with an 8-8-1 record after falling to Tulsa.

The team lost to Tulsa on the road 2-0.

The Tigers' coach said he is confident in the team and they are on the right track.

"This program is going in the right direction, on and off the field," Head Coach Richard Mulrooney said. "We're getting kids of character that take care of school and they represent the University and the program to the upmost respect. That leads to the style and play we have on the field. The kids are taking to the heart what we are trying to coach and believing in the system."

Memphis and Tulsa were both scoreless in the first half.

The Golden Hurricane put the first point on the board after scoring a go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute of the match against the Tigers. Tulsa's Jacob Gooden put in the goal after knocking it off Jake Leeker from 12 yards out. That's the red shirt freshman fourth goal of the season for the Golden Hurricane.

But, Tulsa wasn't finished. They put up their second goal against the Tigers after a foul in the box by Memphis in the 86th minute. This time it was freshman Matthew Puig that would punch in the goal on a penalty kick, putting the score 2-0.

Memphis's Raul Gonzalez had six out of the Tigers' 11 shots in the match. The Tigers forced eight saves, with three of them coming from Leeker.

"This is a team that I'm proud of," Mulrooney said.

But, next year is looking promising for the Tigers as their top two scorers are slated to return to the field.

Freshmen Jackson Morse and Burke Fahling are leading the scoreboard for the Tigers and will return next year to help lead the team to more victories.

However, the Tigers will lose three of its seniors: Gonzalez, Jordan Klipsch, and Kenneth Kauker.

Leeker will also be back for the 2017 season.

