Memphis panda celebrates 16th birthday

It's a sweet 16 for a beloved panda at the Memphis Zoo.

YaYa celebrated her 16th birthday in style, with signs and gifts from the Zoo.

Complete with a birthday cake, pink convertible, and many other gifts, YaYa had the typical Sweet Sixteen birthday party.

But, the best party of the party for her was the destruction. She had more fun tearing her gifts to pieces than she did playing with them.

YaYa was born in Beijing, China. The zoo chose her name, because it means 'beautiful little girl.' YaYa arrived in Memphis on April 7, 2003.

YaYa has become a favorite and beloved sight at the zoo by countless visitors. Of course, she has to share the spotlight with Le-Le.

