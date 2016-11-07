Memphis airport takes top honors, credits Grizzlies' Tony Allen

The Memphis International Airport has claimed top honors, but it's all thanks to a familiar face on the basketball court.

The airport was presented with the 2016 Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Service Awards on November 3. The award is given by the Airports Council International-North America and Memphis credits Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen for their achievement.

The promotional video released earlier this year shows Allen dribbling a basketball through the airport terminals.

The airport signed a three year, $530,000 marketing campaign with Allen last year. In addition, a separate deal was signed worth $44,000 for Allen to become the airport's official spokesperson.

MEM won in three categories and placed in two others.

It took first place in Brand Identity, Video and Film production, and Public Relations campaign. It placed as honorable mention in Newsletters and Social Media Campaigns.

