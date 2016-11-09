Dancing elves and children in PJ's will soon fill the Polar Express

Tickets for the 2016 Polar Express Train Ride are on sale!

All aboard! The Polar Express will depart from Batesville, Mississippi, for its first trip November 19.

It's a delightful ride for children and adults alike.

Complete with chefs dancing in the aisle serving cookies and hot cocoa to children dressed in their PJ's, it's the perfect kickoff for the Christmas season. It's also set to the sounds of The Polar Express motion picture soundtrack.

Children will get the chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas as well.

The rides will continue through December.

Tickets are still available for the ride. Tickets range from $20-$85, depending on date and class of service.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 877-334-4783.

