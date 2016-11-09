Police: Wife stabs another woman for talking to her husband

A woman is in custody after she came home and saw her husband talking with another woman.

Police said when she saw her husband talking to another woman a fight broke out on Ruby Creek just after 10 a.m.

The wife stabbed the other woman during the fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators arrested the wife, but they have not released what charges she will face in the attack.

