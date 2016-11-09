Man robs Foot Locker at gunpoint

A man walked into the Foot Locker in the 3100 block of Perkins Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man went into the business on October 22 and took money from the register at gunpoint. He then left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, 6'0'' tall, and 160 lbs.

The man was caught on surveillance video entering the business. Police posted the video to Facebook in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans with bleach spots on them, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the identity of the individual, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

